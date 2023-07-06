Through this partnership, UBS and Numarics intend to create banking services, time-consuming administrative procedures, and accounting for SMEs that are simple to integrate and streamline.

The focal point here is on the mobile-first user-approach.

UBS has also invested in Numarics through its venture and innovation division, UBS Next.

Alain Conte, head corporate and institutional clients Switzerland at UBS said: “The planned strategic partnership with Numarics is another important milestone in the development of new and integrated offerings and the expansion of the UBS ecosystem for SMEs. The offerings aim to go beyond traditional banking and help SMEs manage their day-to-day business efficiently.”

One of UBS’s primary initiatives as an effective banking partner for SMEs in Switzerland has been to consistently enhance its offering for clients.

In order to make routine business chores easier for its customers, UBS has been providing its clients with access to products and services from selective partner companies since 2022.

UBS offers an open and standardised interface that allows for easy technological integration with both new and existing partners.

This ensures that SMEs have access to a comprehensive set of digital financial solutions adapted to their specific requirements.

Numarics’ digital services are also available on the UBS marketplace.

Kristian Kabashi, co-founder and co-CEO of Numarics added: “At Numarics, we are revolutionizing business operations by combining the power of technology and world-class experts. We’re excited to welcome UBS Next as our lead investor in this new round. Their financial expertise and backing will enable us to broaden our client base and expand our business. In addition to this investment, our partnership with UBS will enable us to deliver comprehensive financial and administrative solutions to ease the administrative headache and help growing businesses across Switzerland.”