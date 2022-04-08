Top 20 global M&A legal advisers for Q1 2022 revealed

Credit: Tumisu, please consider ☕ Thank you! 🤗 from Pixabay

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for legal advisers by value and volume for Q1 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis have emerged in the top spots by value and volume in the first quarter of this year.

GlobalData ranks legal advisers by the value and number of mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals on which they advised

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom secured top rank by value for having advised on $144bn worth of M&A deals. It was ahead of Simpson, Thatcher and Bartlett, which advised on $116bn worth of deals, and Kirkland and Ellis with $102bn.

Kirkland & Ellis led by volume table. It advised on 212 deals, ahead of Latham and Watkins’ 121 deals and CMS’ 03 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom and Kirkland & Ellis advised on several big-ticket deals in the quarter. They were among only three advisors that surpassed total deal values over $100bn. Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom advised on four mega-deals, which included one deal valued more than $50bn.

“Kirkland & Ellis also advised on three mega-deals and resultantly managed to secure the third position by value. Kirkland & Ellis was also the only firm to advise on more than 200 deals during Q1 2022.”

As per the analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, the other leading advisers in the value table include Weil Gotshal & Manges, which occupied fourth position with a total deal worth of $92bn, followed by Latham & Watkins with $68bn.

In the volume table, the other high rankers include Jones Day with 94 deals, and Goodwin Procter with 92 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.