GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for top 20 legal advisers by value and volume in 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis emerged as top mergers and acquisition (M&A) legal advisers by value and volume in 2022, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett led the value table having advised on deals worth $413bn, while Kirkland & Ellis topped the volume table with a total of 768 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis emerged as clear winners, despite suffering a decline in their respective deal value and volume.

“Simpson Thacher & Bartlett was the only adviser that managed to surpass $400bn in total deal value in 2022. The firm managed to advise on 10 mega deals valued more than $10bn amid volatile market conditions. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 700 deals.”

As per an analysis of GlobalData’s financial deals database, Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom took the second spot in the value table by advising on $341bn worth of deals, followed by Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz with $336bn, Latham & Watkins with $307bn, and White & Case with $300bn.

In terms of volume, Latham & Watkins occupied the second position in volume terms by advising on 480 deals; followed by Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati with 458 deals; CMS with 394 deals; and White & Case with 390 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.