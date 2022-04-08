Top 20 global M&A financial advisers for Q1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for financial advisers by value and volume for Q1 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co have led the value and volume table in the latest Financial Advisers League Table by GlobalData,

GlobalData ranks legal advisers by the value and number of mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals on which they advised

As per the company’s Financial Deals Database, Goldman Sachs advised on $215bn worth of deals in the quarter. It is followed by JP Morgan at $126bn and Bank of America at $109bn.

Rothschild & Co advised on 91 deals, followed by Houlihan Lokey with 84 deals and Goldman Sachs at 79 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co were clear winners. Goldman Sachs advised on 27 billion-dollar deals, which included six deals valued more than $10 billion. Against this backdrop, it was the only firm to surpass the $200 billion mark, outpacing its peers by a large margin.

“Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co was also the only firm to advise on more than 90 deals during Q1 2022. Interestingly, Rothschild & Co also managed to occupy the tenth position by value, and Goldman Sachs secured the third position by volume.”

In terms of value, the other high rankers are Citi, with 35 deals worth $91bn; Allen & Company with four deals worth $86bn.

Regarding the deal volume table, Ernst & Young ranked highly, with 75 deals. JP Morgan took the fifth spot with 74 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.