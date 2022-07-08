Top 20 global M&A financial advisers for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its global league tables for financial advisers by value and volume for H1 2022.

Top advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co have emerged as the top financial advisers by value and volume for H1 2022, respectively.

GlobalData ranks financial advisers by the value and number of mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals on which they advised

Goldman Sachs took the top spot by value as it advised on $643bn worth of deals. Rothschild & Co led the volume table by advising on a total of 187 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “All the top 20 advisers by volume registered a decline in the number of deals on which they advised in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021. In fact, most of them registered a double-digit decline. Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co, which led by volume, also registered a double-digit decline.

“In contrast, most of the top 20 advisers by value registered a growth in the total value of deals advised by them in H1 2022 compared to H1 2021. Interestingly, Goldman Sachs witnessed a growth of 7.8% in total deal value despite experiencing a decline in the number of deals it advised. It was also the only adviser that managed to surpass $500 billion in total deal value, thereby outpacing its peers by a significant margin.”

As per the analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, the value table saw JP Morgan take the second position by advising on $463bn worth of deals. It was followed by Bank of America, with $374bn; Citi, with $358bn; and Morgan Stanley, with $334bn.

Houlihan Lokey got the second spot by volume by advising on 162 deals. It was followed by Goldman Sachs, with 153 deals; Ernst & Young, with 135 deals; and JP Morgan, with 134 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names. To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.