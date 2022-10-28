Top 10 M&A legal advisers in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 836 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $63.5bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Machado Meyer Sendacz e Opice (Machado Meyer) and Bronstein, Zilberberg, Chueiri & Potenza Advogados (Bronstein Zilberberg) have emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Machado Meyer advised on $3.3bn worth of deals, while Bronstein Zilberberg advised on a total of 50 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Bronstein Zilberberg outpaced its peers by a significant margin in terms of deals volume. However, the law firm lagged in terms of deal value and did not feature among this top 10.

“In contrast, Machado Meyer managed to be top by deal value due to its involvement in relatively high-value transactions. This was despite advising on around one fourth of the number of deals advised by Bronstein Zilberberg. Meanwhile, as well as leading by value, Machado Meyer occupied fourth position by deal volume.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Demarest Advogados took the second position in the value table with $2.7bn worth of deals, followed by Tauil & Chequer Advogados with $2.6bn, Cuatrecasas with $2.4bn, and Campos Mello Advogados with $2.3bn.

In terms of volume, FM/Derraik Advogados secured the second place with 16 deals, followed by Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, with 13 deals, Machado Meyer with 12 deals, and Demarest Advogados with 11 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.