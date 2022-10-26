View all newsletters
October 26, 2022

Top 10 M&A legal advisers in North America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in North America for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 11,306 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $1.1tn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and North America M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on $351.1bn worth of deals, while Kirkland & Ellis advised on a total of 534 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Both Simpson Thacher & Bartlett and Kirkland & Ellis were the clear winners. Simpson Thacher & Bartlett advised on 26 billion-dollar deals*, including nine deals valued more than $10bn. As a result, it emerged as the only adviser to have a total deal value over $300bn during Q1–Q3 2022. Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis was the only firm to advise on more than 500 deals.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz secured the second spot by deal value, having advised on $275.2bn worth of deals; followed by Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom with $257.7bn; Kirkland & Ellis, with $215.4bn and Sullivan & Cromwell with $186.5bn.

In terms of volume, Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati got the second position with 287 deals; followed by Latham & Watkins with 240 deals; Willkie Farr & Gallagher with 171 deals; and Jones Day with 169 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names. To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading  advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website

