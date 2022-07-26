Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Middle East and Africa for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for H1 2022.

A total of 609 mergers and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $46.2bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top financial advisers by value and volume



According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Middle East & Africa M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, Latham & Watkins and Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano were the top M&A legal advisers in the region for H1 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Latham & Watkins advised on $7.7bn worth of deals, while Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano advised on 12 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano was the only adviser to register double-digit deal volume but lagged in terms of value. In fact, the total value of deals for five of the top 10 advisers by volume including Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano, did not surpass $1bn. The average value of deals advised by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano stood at just $37.7m while for Latham & Watkins it was $967.4m.”

In the value table, Linklaters took the second spot by advising on $6.8bn worth of deals, followed by Webber Wentzel with $6.7bn, Fasken Martineau DuMoulin with $6.7bn, and Veirano Advogados with $6.7bn.

The volume table has Allen & Overy occupying the second place with nine deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with eight deals, White & Case with eight deals, and Baker McKenzie with seven deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.