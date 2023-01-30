GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for 2022.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer and White & Case were the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised on $18.8bn worth of deals, while White & Case advised on a total of 29 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “White & Case was the clear winner by volume as it was the only adviser to advise on more than 20 deals during 2022 and was shy of touching the 30-deal volume mark by only one deal.

“In contrast, although Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer managed to lead by value, it faced stiff competition from Linklaters, which missed the top spot by a whisker.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Linklaters took the second spot in terms of value, by advising on $18.7bn worth of deals; followed by Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $14.6bn; Latham & Watkins with $12.6bn; and White & Case with $8.1bn.

In terms of volume, Allen & Overy got the second place with 17 deals; followed by Erdinast, Ben Nathan, Toledano with 16 deals; Latham & Watkins with 13 deals; and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with 11 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.