Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Asia-Pacific for 2021 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 7,807 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals were announced in the region during 2021. The deal value for the region decreased by 5.7% from $0.7 trillion during 2020 to $0.6 trillion during 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

Allens and Khaitan emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in Asia-Pacific for 2021 by value and volume, respectively.

Allens advised on 38 deals valued at $88.9bn, while Khaitan advised on 116 deals worth $21.7bn.

Related

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Khaitan was the only firm to advise on more than 100 deals during 2021. However, despite leading by volume, Khaitan lagged many of its peers in terms of deal value. Surprisingly, it also did not feature among the top 10 advisors by value.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Private Banker International team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Allens, which advised on relatively fewer but big-ticket deals, managed to reach the value chart. The firm advised on 13 billion-dollar deals (valued over or equal to $1bn). These deals also included three mega deals valued over $10bn. Khaitan advised on three billion-dollar deals.

As per an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Herbert Smith Freehills took the second place in the value chart with 69 deals worth $87.2bn, followed by Gilbert + Tobin with 45 deals worth $46.7bn, Dechert with 12 deals worth $39.7bn and Jones Day with 19 deals worth $38.4bn.

AZB & Partners took the second spot in the volume table with 80 deals worth $32.5bn, followed by Herbert Smith Freehills and Gilbert + Tobin. HWL Ebsworth Lawyers secured the fifth position by volume with 44 deals valued at $2bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.