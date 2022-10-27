View all newsletters
October 27, 2022

Top 10 M&A legal advisers in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 legal advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 8,691 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $511.6bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Europe M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Slaughter and May and CMS emerged as the top M&A legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Slaughter and May advised on $56.6bn worth of deals, while CMS advised on a total of 256 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “CMS was the clear winner by volume as it was the only firm to advise on more than 200 deals during Q1–Q3 2022, thereby outpacing its peers by a significant margin. However, it lagged in terms of value and settled for the tenth position by this metric.

“Meanwhile, Slaughter and May, which advised on around one-eighth of the number of deals advised by CMS, managed to top by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions. It advised on 11 billion-dollar deals during Q1–Q3 2022.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Allen & Overy took the second spot by value, by advising on $56.1bn worth of deals; followed by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer with $54.6bn; Latham & Watkins with $53.4bn; and Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier Avocats with $50bn.

In terms of volume, Allen & Overy secured the second position with 131 deals; followed by White & Case with 121 deals; Baker McKenzie with 118 deals; and Latham & Watkins with 103 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading  advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.

