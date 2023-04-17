GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten legal advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1 2023.

Kirkland & Ellis and CMS emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) legal advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Based on financial deals database, Kirkland & Ellis advised on $7.6bn worth of deals, while CMS advised on a total of 70 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “CMS was a clear winner by volume in Q1 2023. It was the only firm to advise on more than 50 deals in Q1 2023 thereby outpacing its peers by a significant margin.

“Meanwhile, Kirkland & Ellis, despite advising on less than one-eighth of the number of deals advised by CMS, managed to occupy the top position by value due to its involvement in high-value transactions. The average size of deals advised by Kirkland & Ellis stood at $948.5m, which is significantly high compared to CMS’ $28.1m.”

Gide Loyrette Nouel took the second spot in the value table by advising on $4.9bn worth of deals, followed by Latham & Watkins with $4.8bn, Allen & Overy with $4.2bn, and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton with $3.7bn.

White & Case secured the second place in the volume table with 37 deals, followed by Jones Day with 26 deals, Allen & Overy with 24 deals, and Addleshaw Goddard with 24 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.