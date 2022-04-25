Top 10 M&A financial and legal advisers in Europe for Q1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial and legal advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1 2022.

A total of 2,780 M&A deals were announced in Europe during Q1 2022. Deal value for the region fell by 53.8%, from $304.3bn in Q1 2021 to $140.5bn in Q1 2022.

Top financial advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Europe M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’, Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co were the top M&A financial advisers in Europe for Q1 2022 in terms of value and volume, respectively.

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Goldman Sachs secured the top ranking by value by advising on 14 deals worth $22.6bn. Rothschild & Co led the volume table, having advised on 58 deals worth $18.5bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only firm to advise on more than 50 deals during Q1 2022. It also managed to advise on six billion-dollar deals, which helped it to occupy the third position by value.

“Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, despite not securing a place among the top 10 advisors by volume, managed to top the ranking by value. The average size of deals advised by Goldman Sachs stood at $1.6 billion, while it was $320 million for Rothschild & Co.”

The other high rankers by value included Bank of America, with 12 deals worth $20.3bn; followed by Rothschild & Co in third place; Morgan Stanley in fourth position, with 13 deals worth $16.8bn and Redeye in fifth, with one deal worth $12.5bn.

In terms of volume, PwC secured the second position, with 45 deals worth $10.3bn; followed by Ernst & Young, with 43 deals valued at $9.7bn; KPMG, with 40 deals worth $1.2bn and Deloitte, with 32 deals worth $4.3bn.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

Allen & Overy and CMS were the top M&A legal advisers in Europe for Q1 2022 by value and volume, respectively, according to GlobalData’s report, Global and Europe M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables Q1 2022’.

Allen & Overy gained the top rank by value by advising on 42 deals worth $18.4bn. Meanwhile, CMS led the volume table, having advised on 83 deals worth $2.5bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Allen & Overy and CMS outpaced their peers by a significant margin in terms of value and volume, respectively. While CMS was the only firm that managed to advise on more than 80 deals during Q1 2022, Allen & Overy was also the only firm that was just shy of the $20 billion mark.

“While Allen & Overy managed to occupy the second position by volume, CMS did not feature in the list of top 10 advisors by value due to its involvement in low-value transactions. Allen & Overy advised on five billion-dollar deals, however, CMS was unable to advise on any such deal.”

The other high rankers by value were Clifford Chance, with 26 deals worth $12.8bn; followed by Wistrand Advokatbyra Stockholm Komma, with one deal worth $12.5bn; Kirkland & Ellis, with 11 deals worth $12bn and DLA Piper, with 26 deals worth $9.7bn.

Baker McKenzie secured the third position by volume, with 35 deals worth $2.5bn; followed by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe, with 28 deals worth $2.5bn and Clifford Chance, which got the fifth position by volume.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.