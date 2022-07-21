Top 10 M&A financial and legal advisers in Europe for H1 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial and legal advisers by value and volume in Europe for H1 2022.

The region saw a total of 5,816 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals, worth $350.2bn, being announced during the period.

Top legal advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and Europe M&A Report Legal Adviser League Tables H1 2022’, Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier Avocats emerged as the top legal adviser in the region during the period in terms of deal value, while CMS secured the top spot by deals volume.

Based on GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Goldman Sachs secured the top ranking by value by advising on 14 deals worth $22.6bn. Rothschild & Co led the volume table, having advised on 58 deals worth $18.5bn.

Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier Avocats advised on deals worth a total of $50bn, while CMS advised on 168 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier Avocats, which advised on just nine deals, managed to occupy the top position by value due to its involvement in big-ticket deals. The average size of deals advised by Darrois Villey Maillot Brochier Avocats stood at $5.6bn.

“While CMS was the only adviser with triple-digit deal volume, it lagged behind its peers in terms of value—at just $67m—and could not feature in the top 10 list by value.”

In the value table, the other high rankers are Legance – Avvocati Associati, which took the second spot by advising on $41.6bn worth of deals; followed by Gatti Pavesi Bianchi Ludovici, with $41.2bn; Clifford Chance, with $36.5bn; and Allen & Overy, with $36.2bn.

In terms of volume, Allen & Overy got the second place with 86 deals; followed by Baker McKenzie, with 81 deals; Latham & Watkins, with 67 deals; and Clifford Chance, with 56 deals.

Top financial advisers by value and volume

Goldman Sachs emerged as top M&A financial adviser in the region for H1 2022 by deal value, while Rothschild & Co took the top spot by deal volume, according to GlobalData’s report, Global and Europe M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables H1 2022’.

Rothschild & Co advised on 128 deals, while Goldman Sachs advised on $112.7bn worth of deals.

Bose added: “Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co were the clear winners, outpacing their peers by significant margins. Goldman Sachs was the only firm to surpass $100 billion in total deal value, while Rothschild & Co was the only firm to advise on more than 100 deals during H1 2022.”

In terms of value, the other high rankers were JP Morgan, which secured second position by advising on deals worth a total of $82.3bn; followed by Bank of America, with $72bn; UBS, with $52.5bn; and Rothschild & Co, with $49.2bn.

PwC gained the second position in the volume table, with 92 deals; followed by KPMG, with 81 deals; Ernst & Young, with 79 deals; and Houlihan Lokey, with 64 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.