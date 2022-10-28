Top 10 M&A financial advisers in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in South and Central America for Q1-Q3 2022.

A total of 836 merger and acquisition (M&A) deals worth $63.5bn were announced in the region during the period.

Top advisers by value and volume

According to GlobalData’s ‘Global and South & Central America M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables Q1-Q3 2022’, Rothschild & Co and UBS have emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Rothschild & Co advised on $7.4bn worth of deals, while UBS advised on a total of 12 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “UBS was the only firm with double-digit deal volume. As a result, it emerged as a clear winner by deal volume. However, the company lagged it terms of value due to its involvement in relatively low-value transactions. The average size of deals advised by UBS during Q1-Q3 stood at $54.9m.

“Meanwhile, the average deal size of those advised by Rothschild & Co during the Q1-Q3 period stood at $824.9m. Apart from leading by value, Rothschild & Co also occupied the second position by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Clairfield International secured the third place in the volume table with six deals, followed by Lazard with four deals, and JP Morgan with four deals.

In the value table, Citi got the second spot with $3.5bn worth of deals, followed by Vinci Partners Investments with $2.6bn, Lazard with $2.3bn, and Barclays with $2.2bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.