GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in North America for 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Houlihan Lokey were the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $619.2bn worth of deals, while Houlihan Lokey advised on a total of 183 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Houlihan Lokey, despite experiencing a significant drop in deals volume in 2022 compared to the previous year, managed to improve its ranking by this metric. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, which occupied the top position by value in 2021, also managed to retain the position in 2022 despite suffering a decline. Moreover, it was a clear winner by this metric as it was the only firm with more than $600bn in total deal value.

“Involvement in 18 mega deals, of which two were valued more than $50bn, played a pivotal role for Goldman Sachs in securing the top position by value. Meanwhile, apart from leading by value, Goldman Sachs also managed to occupy the second position by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, JP Morgan took the third position in the volume table with 145 deals; followed by Stifel/KBW with 125 deals; and Raymond James Financial with 125 deals.

In terms of value, JP Morgan secured the second place by advising on $400.3bn worth of deals; followed by Morgan Stanley with $324.5bn; Citi with $300.2bn; and Bank of America with $267.5bn.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.