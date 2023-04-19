GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Middle East and Africa for Q1 2023.

Bank of America and Rothschild & Co were the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Bank of America advised on $5bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of four deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co occupied the top position by volume in Q1 2022 also. On the other hand, it managed to occupy the sixth position by value.

“Meanwhile, Bank of America advised on a single deal. However, that single deal not only helped it occupy the top position by value in Q1 2023 but also helped in improving its ranking by this metric significantly over Q1 2022. Bank of America also managed to occupy the seventh position by volume.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, Citi, BNP Paribas, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Natixis jointly took the second place in the value table, with each advising on $2.2bn worth of deals.

Java Capital secured the second position in the volume table with three deals, followed by Ernst & Young with three deals, Nedbank Group with two deals and PwC with two deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.