Top 10 M&A financial advisers in Asia-Pacific for 2021 revealed

GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top 10 financial advisers by value and volume in Asia-Pacific for 2021 in its report, ‘Global and Asia-Pacific M&A Report Financial Adviser League Tables 2021’.

According to GlobalData’s M&A report, a total of 7,807 mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals were announced in the region during 2021. The deal value for the region decreased by 5.7% from $655.7bn during 2020 to $618bn during 2021.

Top Advisers by Value and Volume

Goldman Sachs emerged as the top M&A financial adviser in Asia-Pacific for 2021 by both value as well as volume. It advised on 50 deals valued at $148.4bn.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs was the clear winner by value as well as volume as it was the only firm that managed to touch 50 deal volume mark while also surpassing $100bn in value. Although in terms of volume, some of its peers were close to number of deals advised by Goldman Sachs but when it comes to value, no other firm was even close.”

As per an analysis of GlobalData’s Financial Deals Database, Macquarie took the second spot in the value chart with 41 deals worth $73.5bn. Macquarie was followed by Citi with 33 deals worth $62bn, Morgan Stanley with 39 deals worth $60bn and Bank of America with 29 deals worth $54.7bn.

Avendus Capital got the second place the volume table with 47 deals worth $7.4bn, followed by Macquarie and Morgan Stanley. Light Source Capital secured the fifth position by volume with 37 deals valued at $2bn.



GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.