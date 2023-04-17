GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for Q1 2023.

Goldman Sachs and PwC emerged as the top mergers and acquisitions (M&A) financial advisers in the region during Q1 2023 by value and volume, respectively.

Based on financial deals database, Goldman Sachs advised on $8.3bn worth of deals, while PwC advised on a total of 41 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs suffered setback in terms of value in Q1 2023. The total value of deals advised by the firm fell by 80.5% from $42.8 billion in Q1 2022 to $8.3 billion. However, this did not deter the company from retaining its leadership position by value as none of the advisors were able to touch $10 billion in total deal value in Q1 2023 as market conditions remained volatile.

“Meanwhile, Akin to most of its peers, PwC also witnessed decline in deals volume in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022. However, the decline was relatively much lesser. Resultantly, it went ahead from occupying the second position by volume in Q1 2022 to lead the chart by this metric in Q1 2023.”

Morgan Stanley took the second place in the value table by advising on $6.8bn worth of deals, followed by Lazard with $6.1bn, Rothschild & Co with $5.7bn and UBS with $5.3bn.

Rothschild & Co secured the second spot in the volume table with 39 deals, followed by KPMG with 30 deals, Clearwater International with 25 deals and Houlihan Lokey with 21 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.