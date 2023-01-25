GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company, has revealed its league tables for top ten financial advisers by value and volume in Europe for 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the region during the period by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $160.2bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 255 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Rothschild & Co was the only firm to advise on more than 200 deals in 2022. Moreover, it was just shy of hitting the $100bn mark in total deal value. Resultantly, Rothschild & Co also managed to occupy the fourth position by value.

“Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs, despite advising on relatively much lesser number of deals, managed to top the chart by value due to its involvement in several big-ticket deals. The firm advised on 22 billion-dollar deals, of which four were valued more than $10bn.”

As per GlobalData’s financial deals database, JP Morgan took the second place in terms of value, by advising on $140.7bn worth of deals; followed by Lazard with $105.1bn; Rothschild & Co with $97.3bn; and Bank of America with $84.9bn.

In terms of volume, PwC got the second spot with 176 deals; followed by KPMG with 170 deals; Ernst & Young with 141 deals; and Deloitte with 128 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To ensure further robustness to the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers, through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.