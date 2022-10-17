Titanbay and Mercer increase private markets teamwork

Credit: metamorworks/Shutterstock

Private markets investment platform Titanbay and Mercer have expanded their strategic collaboration.

Their goal is to provide a comprehensive private markets solution for wealth managers and private banks.

In addition, Mercer will support Titanbay in its fund selection and due diligence process. This includes access to its comprehensive global research on managers across all private markets asset classes.

Furthermore, wealth managers and private banks using the Titanbay platform will have access to Mercer’s fund ratings and investment due diligence summaries on funds.

This builds on the existing collaboration which enables wealth managers to construct portfolios across the range of private market strategies.

Amit Popat, partner at Mercer and Europe and AMEA head of wealth management and Endowments & Foundations, said: “We’re delighted to be expanding our relationship with Titanbay, bringing the full weight of our private markets research and expertise to support fund selection and due diligence on the platform. Our recent global survey of wealth managers found that 73% of respondents are either currently invested or considering investing in illiquid assets over the next 12 months. Through our combined offer, we continue to provide unprecedented access to attractive investment opportunities in markets and segments that were traditionally the preserve of institutional investors.”

Thomas Eskebaek, CEO of Titanbay, added: “Alongside better access, we know that due diligence is absolutely critical for wealth managers to feel confident in recommending private markets investments to their clients. By working even more closely with Mercer, our partners and investors can have total confidence that our portfolio of funds are among the most respected in the industry, as we pursue our shared commitment to widening access to the asset class.”

In May, Titanbay closed a Series A funding round, securing growth capital to further build out its business.

The firm did not disclose the amount raised.

The funding round, which was participated by Motive Partners, abrdn and FNZ, also provides the firm with “transformational commercial synergies with each of the lead investors”.