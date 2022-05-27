Private investment platform Titanbay raises fresh funds to accelerate growth

Private markets investment platform Titanbay closed a Series A funding round, securing growth capital to further build out its business.

The firm did not disclose the amount raised.

The funding round, which was participated by Motive Partners, abrdn and FNZ, also provides the firm with “transformational commercial synergies with each of the lead investors”.

Titanbay enables institutional investors to access private markets funds, both directly and through partnerships with private banks and wealth managers.

Its technology platform provides investors access to curated funds, as well as structuring, marketing and operations, and customised analytics. It also offers investors potential liquidity via a secondary market.

Additionally, Titanbay works with private banks and wealth managers to invest in private markets for a broader client-set through institutional level of access.

Titanbay CEO Thomas Eskebaek said: “We are delighted to have received the backing of Motive Partners, abrdn and FNZ for our series A. We believe that they provide far more than just capital and that their extensive expertise and the affiliated commercial opportunities they bring will drive truly transformational growth in our business.

“We look forward to working closely with all of our new investors, the calibre of whom is testament to the quality of the platform we have built, and the strong market demand for solutions that widen access to the private markets in a responsible and sophisticated manner.”

Commercial synergies

Titanbay will tap abrdn’s fund selection resources, expertise in developing private equity solutions, ESG capability and access to GP allocations including co-investment and secondary opportunities.

Additionally, the two companies intend to explore opportunities to provide Titanbay’s platform within their wider ecosystem.

As part of the tie-up, Motive Partners will help Titanbay create long-term value through its differentiated expertise, connectivity and capabilities. This includes a plan to facilitate increased access to alternative offerings for Titanbay.

FNZ will integrate Titanbay into its marketplace and ecosystem as a chosen partner for alternative assets. The firm will also offer Titanbay’s offerings to new and existing clients globally.

Comments

FNZ chief strategy officer Din Mustaffa said: “FNZ remains committed to solving the problems faced by consumers of long-term savings products, by using our own technological and servicing capabilities and by supporting wider independent innovations in the sector.

“Partnering with Titanbay is in line with our mission of opening up wealth and making wealth management more accessible to more people.”

Motive Partners industry partner Mariano Belinky said: We believe the democratization of alternative investments is an accelerating trend globally, and Titanbay, with its exceptional team, vision and first-class partners and investors is pre-eminently placed to deliver on this trend in Europe and beyond. We look forward to supporting their growth and the important role they will play in the evolution of the alternatives space.”

abrdn Private Equity head of Strategy Innovation Alistair Watson said: “We are delighted to partner with Titanbay on their growth journey. We believe that making private markets investments accessible is essential, particularly as challenging economic conditions have enhanced the role that private markets can play as both a possible returns generator and risk diversifier.”