The latest deal allows Titan Wealth to boost its presence in Midlands. Credit: Constantin Wenning on Unsplash.

TITAN Wealth has reached a deal to purchase independent financial adviser (IFA) Telford Mann Group for an undisclosed sum.

Based in Kettering, England, Telford Mann primarily offers chartered financial planning and discretionary investment management services.

The firm was originally set up by Moore Chartered Accountants in 1988.

Currently, Telford Mann is said to have £750m in assets under administration (AUA), with a total of over £700m of assets under management (AUM).

The latest deal is expected to boost Titan Wealth’s presence in Midlands.

It also helps the firm to improve its capabilities as well as offer inclusive, integrated investment and platform solutions.

Titan Wealth will also be able to provide its clients with custody strategy, through the deal.

The acquisition, which awaits regulatory approval, is anticipated to be closed within this month.

Following the completion of the deal, Telford Mann joint managing directors Jon Telford and Jilly Mann will continue to be a part of the business for the next two years to carry out a smooth transition.

Titan Wealth joint CEO and M&A head Andrew Fearon said: “The acquisition of Telford Mann represents an exciting opportunity for Titan and brings a high-quality business into the Group with the scope to further grow EBITDA over the coming years.

“Titan is increasingly well-positioned to pursue our ambitious growth targets, meet and drive further demand for our integrated client to custody model of investment and platform services.”

In August last year, Titan Wealth announced the acquisition of London-based Haibun Wealth in order to expand its wealth and asset management businesses.