Titan Wealth buys Haibun Wealth to expand wealth management business

Titan Wealth buys Haibun Wealth for an undisclosed amount. Credit: Titan Wealth Holdings Limited.

Titan Wealth has purchased Haibun Wealth as part of its strategy to grow its wealth and asset management businesses.

Established in 2005, Haibun Wealth currently has £200m of asset under management (AUM).

With headquarters in London, the company provides its customers with tailor-made portfolio diversification plans and tax compliant investment opportunities.

The company primarily serves professional clients and high net worth individuals (HNWI) who are looking for alternative investment plans in the private equity, enterprise investment scheme, property industries, among others.

The latest deal, value of which has not been divulged, raises Titan Wealth’s total AUM to around £5.4bn.

It is also expected to help Titan Wealth to offer new investment solutions for its customers and independent financial advisers (IFAs).

The deal is set to bolster Titan Wealth’s current investment portfolio that covers direct equities and funds capabilities etc.

Titan Wealth joint-CEOs James Kaberry and Andrew Fearon said: “The acquisition of Haibun presents an exciting opportunity for Titan Wealth to diversify its offering beyond what is typically provided by mainstream wealth management firms. Haibun also brings an important community of clients and providers to expand Titan Wealth’s network.

“Since Titan Wealth launched in June 2021 with the acquisition of two leading investment and wealth management businesses – GPP and Tavistock Wealth– we have been on a journey to reform the sector.

“Following the acquisitions of Cardale and Baggette earlier this year, the acquisition of Haibun marks another key moment in our journey to providing better integration and flexibility to investment managers, IFAs and clients by adding a high-quality alternatives capability.”

With the closing of the acquisition of Baggette Asset Management, which was announced last month, Titan Wealth intends to augment the capabilities of its Mazarin Fund range.