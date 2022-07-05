Titan Wealth acquires discretionary fund manager Baggette

Titan Wealth has acquired Baggette Asset Management, a Poole-based discretionary fund manager with £180m in client assets.

The deal, whose financial terms were not disclosed, is said to be part of Titan’s strategy to scale up its assets under management (AUM) to between £50bn and £70bn in three years.

It follows the firm’s takeover of Cardale Asset Management in this February and brings its AUM to approximately £5.2bn.

Moreover, the addition of Baggette is expected to enhance the capabilities of Titan Wealth through its Mazarin Fund range.

Titan Wealth joint-CEOs James Kaberry and Andrew Fearon said: “The acquisition of Baggette allows us to extend the range of funds we offer through Titan Asset Management by incorporating the Mazarin Funds into the fund portfolio offering alongside the existing ACUMEN funds and range of MPS.

“Since Titan Wealth launched in June 2021 with the acquisition of two leading investment and wealth management businesses – GPP and Tavistock Wealth – we have been on a journey to reform the sector. Following the acquisition of Cardale Asset Management earlier this year, the acquisition of Baggette marks another key moment in our journey to providing better integration and flexibility to investment managers, IFAs and end investors.”

As part of the deal, Titan and Baggette have signed a strategic partnership under which Baggette Wealth will operate as a retail distribution partner.

Titan Wealth launched last year with the takeover of Tavistock Wealth and Global Prime Partners Limited (GPP). It is backed by Ares Management, Maven Capital Partners and Hambleden Capital.