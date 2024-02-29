iQUANT has teamed with StratiFi, a rapidly expanding risk management platform that offers wealth management businesses and industry professionals an integrated solution for portfolio risk analysis, client risk profiling, and compliance.

With regard to mutual funds, ETFs, equities, 401(k)s, and variable annuities, iQUANT offers advisers and firms reliable and objective investing models. The site also provides a tool for portfolio optimisation.

Through the collaboration, mutual customers will have access to approximately 70 unique investing and risk management models, all of which are free of charge.

Moreover, iQUANT’s proven rule-based investment algorithms may be tailored to a variety of financial instruments.

Advisers that can use data to make crucial portfolio management decisions for clients might avoid underperforming investment managers, increase efficiencies in their own practice, and devote more time to business growth.

The move comes in the wake of StratiFi’s recent cooperation with AdvizorStack to innovate and improve risk analytics, compliance monitoring, and operational efficiencies.

In the coming months, StratiFi will add a model marketplace to its platform, allowing advisers to have exposure to other signal and investment research providers such as iQUANT, UX Wealth Partners, and more.

Akhil Lodha, CEO at StratiFi said: “We’re excited to team with iQUANT. This latest partnership not only builds on our recent momentum but further illustrates our willingness to continue to deliver added value to our customers. We look forward to working with the iQUANT team and to providing firms and advisers the tools they need to build better, more efficient businesses.”

Rick Gonsalves, founder, and CEO at iQUANT added: “This partnership with StratiFi demonstrates our ability to arm investment professionals with a robust suite of well-established, rule-driven investment models. Whether you are an adviser or an investor, emotion can play a big role in decision-making processes. That’s why our team has worked tirelessly to deliver tools that emphasise data over impulse.”