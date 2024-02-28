Pretium, an exclusive investment business that manages over $50bn in assets, has signed a strategic agreement with Hunter Point Capital (“HPC”).
Pretium’s current business strategies, residential real estate and corporate and structured credit will continue to grow with the help of this collaboration, which includes a minority investment from HPC.
The firm will be able to branch out into new markets, adding value for its clients, residents, and staff.
Additionally, Pretium has established one of the most extensive credit and residential ecosystems in asset management since its foundation in 2012.
The investment business is an investor in new house development, a lender for residential business purposes, an owner-operator of single-family homes in the US, and a non-agency residential mortgage lender.
Moreover, Hunter Point funding is a independent investment business that provides funding solutions to alternative asset managers looking to develop ongoing brands.
Don Mullen, founder, and CEO of Pretium stated: “This milestone is a testament to the accomplishments of our 4,400-plus person team and the many opportunities that lie ahead for our firm. Avi and Bennett have built a differentiated model of partnership and share Pretium’s passion for building businesses. We look forward to drawing upon HPC’s strategic expertise, value-added operational capabilities, and global network to propel Pretium’s development into our second decade.”
Avi Kalichstein, CEO, and co-founder of HPC said: “Pretium’s strategic focus and execution have accelerated its growth into a multi-strategy firm with a national presence and an expanding opportunity set. We look forward to supporting the talented team at Pretium as the firm builds on its success and expands its platform. Under Don’s leadership and with the recent addition of Jon Pruzan as president, Pretium is at an exciting inflection point.”
“During a time of significant growth and consolidation in the alternative asset management industry, HPC’s investment advances many of our top growth initiatives and strengthens our ability to capitalise on the compelling opportunities we see in the residential and credit markets,” added Jonathan Pruzan, president of Pretium. “The persistent undersupply of homes coupled with the disruption in the banking landscape will offer significant investment potential for the foreseeable future.”