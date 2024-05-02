StratiFi, an evolving risk management platform that offers an all-inclusive solution for compliance, portfolio risk analysis, and client risk profiling to wealth management companies and industry professionals, has partnered with Altruist, a provider of tools and technology created to improve outcomes for financial advisers.

Financial advisers, investment managers, and compliance officers at RIAs, independent broker-dealers, family offices, and other organisations can benefit from StratiFi‘s comprehensive risk platform.

Moreover, clients of StratiFi will have access to tools for account opening, trading, reporting, and billing as a result of the relationship with Altruist.

StratiFi CEO Akhil Lodha said: “This strategic partnership is yet another signal that StratiFi is committed to not only advancing risk and compliance tools but also creating innovative partnerships that advance the entirety of the wealth management space. Together with Altruist, we will redefine how wealth managers grow their practices while averting risk and remaining compliant.”

Through this agreement, advisers that use Altruist will be able to effectively monitor and manage risk across client portfolios by integrating positions, accounts, and customer records from Altruist into StratiFi’s platform.

“Risk assessment and regulatory compliance are two of the biggest challenges for RIAs,” added Altruist chief product officer Harpreet Ahluwalia.

“StratiFi’s all-in-one platform empowers advisers to tackle both at the same time, making it easy to develop risk-appropriate client strategies and unlock greater portfolio performance. This exciting integration empowers RIAs to do their best work and ultimately helps clients get more from their money.”

Company partnerships

Furthermore, Tru Independence (tru), a Portland, Oregon-based company that assists 30 RIA companies in managing $12.5bn in client assets, has been acquired by Sanctuary Wealth.

The merged enterprise creates a unique platform for advanced financial advisers by providing the widest range of independent business model affiliation options and capabilities throughout the industry spectrum.