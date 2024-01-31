Timo Koch and Ahmed Khan have joined Strategic Value Partners (SVP), a global alternative investment business that manages over $18bn in assets, and its affiliates.

Collaborating from London, they will oversee SVP’s European structured capital team in tandem, reporting to Brian Himot, who became SVP’s head of structured capital in 2022.

With these high-level hires, SVP continues to grow its dedicated teams in the US and Europe and its market share in private capital solutions.

Prior to this, Koch worked for Avenue Capital for fifteen years as a managing director, specialising in exceptional situations credit investments. He started out at Booz Allen Hamilton as a strategy consultant.

In addition, Khan previously held the position of director at KKR Special Situations, where he managed investments in hybrid capital, opportunistic lending, and private equity. He was employed by Blackstone and Bain Capital Special Situations before transferring to KKR.

SVP has been funding private credit for a long time. With the addition of a larger structured capital team, SVP intends to keep growing its company and provide a variety of solutions to companies wanting funding.

Senior secured financings, junior debt, and preferred equity are all possible with the company’s extremely flexible capital structure. SVP actively finances liquidity solutions and maturity extensions, helping businesses manage the effects of rising interest rates.

Himot stated: “We are delighted to welcome Timo and Ahmed to SVP, both of whom bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the firm and will greatly contribute to the expansion of the breadth and depth of our capabilities in structured capital. With a long history in opportunistic credit and private equity, SVP is well-positioned to partner with businesses that are looking for flexibility beyond traditional sources of capital.”

Furthermore, SVP has been involved in delivering private capital solutions including the funding that was just made public for Schoeller Packaging. This has allowed Brookfield and Schoeller Industries, the company’s shareholders, to reinvest in the company.

Over the following six months, the company plans to expand the seven-person structured capital team in the US and Europe by actively hiring new members.