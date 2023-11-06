According to Allfunds, a B2B wealthtech platform for the fund management industry, the APP programme, which debuted earlier this year, is effectively building a close-knit network of partners, including KKR, committed to enhancing distributors’ access to private market funds.
The initiative unites the in-depth asset class knowledge and investment management skills of its members, which are recognised alternative asset management and financial services firms.
It sticks those traits along with Allfunds’ wide global reach experience, modern technology, and trained personnel.
By participating in the APP programme, KKR will significantly increase the distribution scope of its strategies, focusing on a number of important markets, such as wealth management and private banking, where there is still a strong demand for private market investments.
As an innovator in the alternative investment sector with 47 years of history, KKR will provide the group a plethora of expertise and experience.
Borja Largo, chief fund groups officer and head of Allfunds Alternative Solutions commented: “We are thrilled to welcome KKR and proud that our group of partners is consolidating with leading names and a great commitment to overcome the traditional barriers that this asset class faces. Although there is still much to accomplish, we are confident in our success and the progress we have made so far.”
Eric Mogelof, partner, head of global client solutions added: “We are excited to partner with Allfunds as we continue to expand our wealth solutions globally, and, importantly, provide innovative ways for eligible individual investors to access KKRs global platform of investment capabilities.”
With 17 offices spanning all main financial markets, Allfunds is a global organisation that represents over 3,000 fund companies, works with over 860 distributors in 62 countries, and has assets under administration of €1.3trn.