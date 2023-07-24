Among the Stonehage Fleming promotions are Jack Henderson and Anna Wetherell from the family office division have been promoted to associate director. In addition, Francesca Maule and Eleanor Sowerbutts have been made managers and Edward Durgan is now senior associate.

In investment management, James Cook has been promoted to director, Mark Leshnick, Archie Burt and Miki Caves to associate director and Ross Elliott to manager.

Furthermore, Robyn Bramwell has been promoted to director in corporate, legal and tax advisory.

In Group Services, Peter Rogerson has been promoted to director, Hannah Berry to associate director, with Claire Main and Oliver Taylor promoted to senior associate.

Carol Mote, global head of human resources, said: “It is a pleasure to announce these well-deserved promotions across multiple service offerings. Our colleagues are pivotal to the growth and success of our business as we continue to demonstrate our commitment to being the pre-eminent independent adviser to the world’s leading families and wealth creators.”

Also in July 2023, Stonehage Fleming announced a number of promotions at its locations in Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Bev Stewart has been elevated to partner in the Jersey family office division.

Steward assists several of Stonehage Fleming’s worldwide high-net-worth clients and has over 19 years of expertise in investment banking and financial services.

She helps families and their advisers manage and coordinate their financial demands by offering guidance and support to them all around the world.

During 2020, Stewart transferred from South Africa’s Absa Bank Limited to the Group as a director.

In the Jersey family office section, Larni Sobere has also been arranged to senior associate.

The positions of associate director have also been given to Leigh Driscoll and Monika Osiak Faria.