Bev Stewart has been elevated to partner in the Jersey family office division.

Steward assists several of Stonehage Fleming’s worldwide high-net-worth clients and has over 19 years of expertise in investment banking and financial services.

She helps families and their advisers manage and coordinate their financial demands by offering guidance and support to them all around the world.

During 2020, Stewart transferred from South Africa’s Absa Bank Limited to the Group as a director.

In the Jersey family office section, Larni Sobere has also been arranged to senior associate.

The positions of associate director have also been given to Leigh Driscoll and Monika Osiak Faria.

Furthermore, Leanne Stuart has been situated to associate director within the corporate, legal, and tax advisory branch of the Jersey Group.

Keri Breadner, Tessa Burrows, and Samantha Andrews have all received promotions to associate director within the Isle of Man family office section.

Greg Harris, head of family office Stonehage Fleming UK and Channel Islands, responded on the promotions, saying: “We are delighted to recognise the outstanding achievements and contributions of our team members in these regions. These promotions demonstrate our commitment to fostering talent, creating opportunities for professional growth, and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the world’s leading families and wealth creators. It also brings us great pleasure to welcome Bev on becoming Partner in Jersey. Since joining in 2020, she has been an invaluable addition to the team and to the families she advises.

Numerous wealthy families and influential families in the world consult Stonehage Fleming.

Frequently spanning several generations and geographies, they manage and safeguard wealth.

It offers a comprehensive range of financial services, acting as an investment manager, adviser, and fiduciary.