Isabel Villalba Schmid has been selected as trustee director at Stonehage Fleming, a global multi-family firm, located in Neuchâtel, Switzerland.
Schmid has joined Stonehage Fleming’s fiduciary team as trustee director from ACE Trustees SA, where she served as the vice president – wealth planner.
She formerly held the positions of head of client operations (Switzerland) at Geneva Management Group and senior trust manager at Rothschild & Co. Schmid has similarly worked at Citi trust and Ferrier Lullin & Cie.
Moreover, Schmid will take on a managerial and leadership position for businesses and trusts that are based outside of Switzerland. She will also provide fresh commercial prospects for the organisation.
Schmid is situated in Neuchatel and will report to Philippe de Salis, the head of fiduciary Switzerland. Her role is effective immediately.
Salis stated: “It is a pleasure to welcome Isabel to our expert Fiduciary team in Switzerland. Her extensive experience will make her a valuable addition to the team as we support families’ intergenerational succession planning. We look forward to working with her closely, as we continue our commitment to being the distinguished independent adviser to the world’s leading families and wealth creators.”
“I am delighted to join Stonehage Fleming, which offers an exceptionally broad range of expertise and global capability. I look forward to working with the team in Switzerland and alongside the wider Group divisions, to continue to deliver Stonehage Fleming’s substantial range of cross-jurisdictional fiduciary services,” added Schmid.
Earlier this year, Raphael Eber was named head of corporate services for continental Europe by Stonehage Fleming.
His appointment underscores the group’s overall goal to strengthen Luxembourg as the focal point for its corporate and fund services offering.
Eber will oversee the corporate and fund services provided by Stonehage Fleming’s Luxembourg and Malta offices, as well as strategic initiatives that line with Stonehage Fleming’s development goals in continental Europe, notably in both countries.