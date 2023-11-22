Miller Family Wealth Management is the latest partner at Steward Partners, a full-service independent partnership.

Partner, vice president, and wealth manager Simone Jones, along with partner and managing director, Charles Miller, comprise the two-person team of Miller Family Wealth Management.

With its headquarters in Dalton and Kennesaw, Georgia, the recently established independent firm, formerly affiliated with Wells Fargo, oversees assets under management of about $275m.

Jeffrey Gonyo, managing director, senior divisional president, Southeast at Steward Partners commented: “We are always excited to expand the Steward Partners footprint into a new state, but we are even more so to have Chuck as our first partner in the state of Georgia. He has built a strong advisory-based, relationship-driven practice due to his enthusiastic devotion to his clients. By joining Steward Partners, Chuck owns his business and can run it in the way that is best for his clients knowing that he is backed up by the resources of our entire network.”

Miller has over two decades of expertise in the financial services industry and is a Clemson University graduate.

When he joined Wells Fargo in 2017, he had worked as a relationship manager for several reputable companies, including Smith Barney and Morgan Stanley.

His clientele comprises of wealthy families and individuals, some of whom have residences in Europe and South Africa, as well as entrepreneurs hoping to make a future liquidity event.

Since its founding in 2013, Steward Partners has grown to become an evolving RIA (registered investment adviser) firm in the market over the course of ten years.

“When I decided to pursue my dream of managing my own independent business, I wanted a partner who could supply the infrastructure, technology, and logistical support needed to best serve my clients. Steward Partners was the only firm that had everything I wanted, and more,” added Miller. “I love that with Steward Partners the other advisors are peers and partners, not my competition. This move gives me the opportunity to build a lasting business which my young son will eventually be able to join with me.”