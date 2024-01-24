Manus Costello has been appointed by Standard Chartered to become the company’s global head of investor relations.
With a background in equities research spanning 25 years, Costello most recently held the position of foudning partner and global head of research at Autonomous.
He will report to Diego De Giorgi, the group chief financial officer, and is anticipated to begin in April 2024.
Bill Winters, group chief executive, commented: “I am delighted that after many years of following the development of our group, Manus has decided to join us. I have found him to be a most insightful and challenging analyst and have asked him in the past to present critical views directly to our board. I, our management team, and the board look forward to working closely with Manus on our strategy and our relationships with investors and other stakeholders.”
Costello added: “I am delighted to be joining Standard Chartered at an exciting time for the Bank. I look forward to working closely with Bill and Diego on delivering the group strategy.”
Earlier this month, Standard Chartered appointed Sidney Wang to its private banking team in Hong Kong as managing director, market head, Greater China.
Wang will be based in Hong Kong and report to Peter Tung, regional head, private banking, Greater China and & North Asia for Standard Chartered.
He holds over 20 years of banking experience spanning commercial banking, credit & risk management, as well as strategy, of which 15 years were in private banking and wealth management.
Joining from HSBC, Wang was an international manager with experience across many part of the globe.
Furthermore, he led the launch of the Onshore China Private Banking business for HSBC and was crucial in delivering an international coverage platform for Asian UHNW and family office clients.