Standard Chartered has appointed Sidney Wang to its private banking team in Hong Kong as managing director, market head, Greater China.
Wang will be based in Hong Kong and report to Peter Tung, regional head, private banking, Greater China and & North Asia for Standard Chartered.
He holds over 20 years of banking experience spanning commercial banking, credit & risk management, as well as strategy, of which 15 years were in private banking and wealth management.
Joining from HSBC, Wang was an international manager with experience across many part of the globe.
Furthermore, he led the launch of the Onshore China Private Banking business for HSBC and was crucial in delivering an international coverage platform for Asian UHNW and family office clients.
In August 2023, Standard Chartered and Ant Group agreed to boost their partnership in driving green and inclusive finance, global fund management, and sustainable development.
Both Standard Chartered and Ant Group will contribute to tackling global issues such as climate change and ocean protection.
The signing ceremony was officiated by Dr José Viñals, group chairman of Standard Chartered, and Eric Jing, chairman and CEO of Ant Group.
Since the two firms signed an MOU in 2017, they have conducted extensive research in China and other markets.
In addition, in the field of green and sustainable finance, Standard Chartered is one of the joint-mandated lead arrangers and bookrunners of Ant Group’s sustainability-linked syndicated loan.
Furthermore, the two parties have previously collaborated in digital innovation and inclusive finance for SMEs.
Also, the bank will support Ant Group to build an industry-leading global liquidity and foreign exchange management structure.