SS&C will provide its Eze suit of asset management platform for Nippon Life India Singapore. Credit: Ayadi Ghaith on Unsplash.

Financial technology outfit SS&C Technologies has received a contract from to provide its asset management solution to Nippon Life India Singapore, the offshore multi-asset and multi-strategy unit of Nippon Life India Asset Management.

The move includes the delivery of SS&C’s Eze suit of asset management platform for Nippon Life India Singapore’s new fixed income exchange-traded fund (ETF) and other funds.

The solution helps Nippon Life India to enhance its footprint in Singapore.

The latest development comes shortly after SS&C reached a deal to offer its Aloha platform to Philippines-based boutique financial services firm AB Capital Group.

Nippon Life India Singapore CEO and global head of international business Abhijit Singh said: “We were looking for a singular, scalable and robust solution to streamline our front-to-back investment operations and data across asset classes and strategies.

“Eze’s longstanding reputation, its ability to scale up and its capability in handling the entire investment process made Eze Investment Suite a great choice for our investment operations.

“SS&C’s deep experience and capabilities supporting firms similar to ours make them a valuable, trusted partner in our growth strategy. The platform’s expansive capabilities and flexibility will enable our teams to evolve the business seamlessly over time.”

Currently, Nippon Life India Singapore oversees funds that invest in Indian capital markets.

The company is also said to handle undertakings for the collective investment in transferable securities (UCITS) funds for global investors who are willing to invest in Indian equities, fixed income and alternative assets.