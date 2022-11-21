Philippines’ AB Capital selects SS&C Technologies to grow wealth business

The deal will allow AB Capital Group to roll out and expand its new private wealth business. Credit: Foundry from Pixabay.

AB Capital Group, a boutique financial services provider in Philippines, has selected SS&C Technologies’ SS&C Aloha platform to improve its existing operations.

The move will help AB Capital Group to roll out and expand its new private wealth business.

It will also help the firm to replace its legacy system that currently supports its Trust division.

In addition, the deal will allow AB Capital Group to grow its investment activities as well as upgrade core infrastructure, among others.

SS&C Aloha will offer intelligent technologies and other capabilities, such as IBOR, ABOR, performance and risk, client reporting, billing and compliance, to AB Capital’s front, middle and back-office activities, under the new deal.

AB Capital Private Wealth managing director Chrissi Morillo said: “We aim to redefine and advance the wealth experience here in the Philippines with our new Private Wealth group.

“SS&C Aloha will help streamline the end-to-end wealth processes, reduce risks, strengthen compliance, and support excellent customer journey.”

SS&C Aloha features a single data model, open microservices architecture and comprehensive digital capabilities.

The Cloud-native tool is capable of enabling its users to minimise operating costs, risks and technical difficulty.

Users can avail real-time data via an improved user interface that leverages customised dashboards and automated workflows, noted SS&C Technologies.

SS&C Technologies senior VP and general manager Christy Bremner said: “We look forward to working with AB Capital to support the growing wealth management industry in the Philippines and Southeast Asia.”

