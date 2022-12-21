Bertrand Cozzarolo will succeed Patrick Folléa, who will retire. Credit: StockSnap from Pixabay.

Societe Generale has appointed Bertrand Cozzarolo as the new head of its private banking business, effective 1 February next year.

Cozzarolo will report to Sébastien Proto, who is the deputy general manager in charge of the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord, private banking networks and their innovation, technology and IT unit.

He will succeed Patrick Folléa, who will retire and follow new endeavours outside the banking sector.

Cozzarolo is currently working as the head of Societe Generale retail banking sales and marketing business in France.

In addition, Societe Generale has named Olivier Paccalin and Mathieu Vedrenne as deputy heads of its private banking arm.

Both Paccalin and Vedrenne will retain their current positions of head of sales and solutions and head of private banking France, respectively.

Proto said: “We would like to warmly thank Patrick for his commitment and outstanding contribution to the development of our private bank.

“For more than 16 years, Patrick vested all his energy into expanding Societe Generale Private Banking in France and Europe, by expertly spearheading strategic projects to both strengthen the profitability of the business and bolster synergies with other business units.

“I am very pleased with the appointment of Bertrand Cozzarolo who, through his background and experience, will be able to follow through on current projects while tackling Societe Generale Private Banking ‘s growth and innovation challenges in the years to come.”

In October this year, Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland (SGPBS) announced the appointment of Tûyet-Nhung Krummenacher as its new CFO.