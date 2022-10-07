Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland names new CFO

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland hires new CFO and private equity head. Credit: Jacques Paquier/ Flickr (Creative Commons)

Societe Generale Private Banking Switzerland (SGPBS) has appointed Tûyet-Nhung Krummenacher as its new CFO and a member of its executive committee.

In addition, SGPBS has named Aurélie Maillard as head of its private equity business.

Both the appointments, which are effective immediately, are part of the group’s plan to have at least 30% women in its management by next year.

Krummenacher and Maillard will report to SGPBS CEO Franck Bonin.

Maillard will also report to SGPB Europe head of wealth management solutions Olivier Gérard.

Krummenacher is based in Geneva and will be responsible for production and financial management of the firm.

She will also contribute to the firm’s Switzerland-based private banking business’ 2022-2026 strategic development programme, which aims to offer improved services to its clients.

Maillard, who is also based in Geneva, will be involved in building the firm’s open-architecture private assets capabilities for the Swiss, Luxembourg and Monegasque units.

The offerings will be designed to help the bank’s customers with global investment solutions in private equity, real estate as well as infrastructure and private debt and other sectors.

Bonin said: “Private Equity is an area of ​​strategic development for SGPB’s offering because it not only responds to our clients’ growing appetite for the unlisted, but also allows us to offer them greater diversification of their assets.

“We thus support major international investors, who grant a significant share to Private Assets in their asset allocation.”