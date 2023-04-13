Société Générale and its UK Private Bank, SG Kleinwort Hambros, have put together one of the largest UK-based private banking services teams.

Gwenolé Le Blevennec will lead the newly established French Nexus team.

Together, they will provide private banking services and knowledge to wealthy French residents of London as well as worldwide clients interested in France and French-speaking Europe.

“As part of the dynamic expansion of Société Générale Private Banking throughout Europe, this represents an important step for our business and an opportunity to better serve our clients, while exceeding their expectations,” said Olivier Paccalin, deputy head of Société Générale Private Banking.

“By addressing one of the largest private banking markets in the world, we will capitalise on growing interest in French and British property, assets and investment.”

Derek Hammond, head of private banking, commercial director, SG Kleinwort Hambros added: “Our objective is to help clients simplify their financial challenges by helping them manage their wealth and interests based between the UK, France and further abroad. As part of Société Générale Private Banking, we have brought together the very best people, expertise, and service for our French Nexus clients.”

Along with private banking services and a market-leading offering, the new French Nexus business in partnership with Societe Generale can provide clients with a high level of tailored service and expertise in areas like real estate, wine investments and vineyard banking, art, lifestyle investing, and investing for passions.

Clients can also choose verbal investing services in French or English.

A group of prominent private bankers, including Jeremy de Lagarde, Laure Gazzolo, Jerome Giet, Jean Olivari, Cécile Viera, and Jenny Willison, will work with Blevennec on the French Nexus desk.

