Kleinwort Hambros partners with two charities to boost local communities

Kleinwort Hambros has partnered with two charities to support local communities in the Channel Islands.

It has chosen to link with the Jersey Women’s Refuge (JWR), helping victims of domestic abuse, and Guernsey’s Rural Occupational Workshop (GROW), providing mentorship and training for adults with learning disabilities.

The partnerships of both charities with Kleinwort Hambros establishes the bank’s commitment to working closely with local communities and organisations as part of its responsibility in the Channel Islands.

Phil McIlwraith, chief executive at Kleinwort Hambros Channel Islands, commented: “We value our local communities and are keen to make a positive difference within them. As such, we are delighted to support both partnerships, working closely with them to help provide people with the assistance they need to succeed in their future careers, and helping to instil a sense of self-esteem and confidence in the victims of domestic abuse.

“As part of our ambition to be the leading responsible bank for client service and expertise, we know that we can create a positive impact and we are committed to contributing to a better future for our clients, colleagues, community and climate.”

Jess Aughton, general manager at GROW, said: “GROW’s team of supervisors have a broad range of experience and skills who already provide a comprehensive training and mentoring programme for the Crew. Our partnership with Kleinwort Hambros will significantly enhance those skills and broaden what we can provide through funding qualifications for both the crew and the staff. These will help improve employability, confidence and ability in a range of vocational areas for the crew, whilst upskilling our staff’s ability to deliver training. We are thankful for Kleinwort Hambros’ support and are looking forward to working with their team over the next two years.

We’ve already seen and felt the benefits of the partnership, and are delighted to be the proud recipients of a van which was surplus to Kleinwort Hambros requirements, and has been in daily use transporting tools and equipment between garden maintenance contract locations and carrying out plant deliveries.”

Marine Oliveira, Domestic Abuse Prevention Advocate, JWR, added: “We gratefully welcome the support of Kleinwort Hambros as JWR’s work is critical in protecting survivors of domestic abuse and preventing further harm to them and their children. One of the organisation’s key mission is to raise awareness on the issues surrounding domestic abuse, though education. Our self-development groups offer survivors of abuse a safe place to reflect on their experiences and build on their confidence, self-esteem and knowledge of domestic abuse. These workshops form an essential part of a survivor’s healing journey and with the assistance of Kleinwort Hambros, we can ensure these are offered to as many women as possible.”

