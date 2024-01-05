SmartBank has announced that Martin Schrodt has been appointed its executive vice president and chief banking officer.
Schrodt brings a wealth of banking experience to SmartBank with a career spanning over two decades. He will lead the bank’s retail, private banking, and mortgage operations.
In addition, the firm believes his expertise in fostering collaboration across diverse teams and implementing forward-thinking strategies will help SmartBank continue its banking success.
Prior to joining Schrodt held prominent leadership roles in companies such as Simmons Bank and Regions Bank
“We are thrilled to welcome Martin to the SmartBank team as our chief banking officer,” said Billy Carroll, president and CEO. “His remarkable leadership skills and deep understanding of the industry will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and elevate product offerings and services for our clients.”
“I am excited to join SmartBank, a company known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in banking,“ added Schrodt. “I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive impactful growth and create unparalleled value for our clients.”
Furthermore, Naohiko Baba has been appointed to the role of managing director, chief Japan economist, and head of Japan research at Barclays Securities Japan.
With effect from 1 January 2024, he will be reporting to the head of economics research, Christian Keller.
Baba will oversee Barclays’ macroeconomic research for Japan in this capacity as the business keeps an eye on developing its local and international economic research capabilities.
With over three decades of experience in the field, he offers a plethora of knowledge and perceptive thought leadership regarding Japan’s economy, particularly with regard to its monetary policy.
For the institutional clients of Barclays, they are crucial because they enable them to manage a much-needed change in the Japanese economy that is anticipated to have a big impact on their strategy.