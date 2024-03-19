As a non-profit collaboration between UN Global Compact, WRI, WWF, and CDP, Sienna Investment Managers (Sienna IM) has agreed to the Science-Based Target programme, which aims to empower businesses to take immediate climate action by establishing targets for decreasing greenhouse gas emissions.
In keeping with its goal of “delivering innovative solutions with purpose,” Sienna IM has created an ambitious ESG strategy in just two years that is focused on climate change, biodiversity, and DE&I and is aimed at both its own operations and the companies it invests in.
As the next phase of its net zero journey, Sienna IM intends to set science-based near-term climate targets by 2025 that are in accordance with the most recent climate research and the 1.5˚C global warming limit.
This pledge will prepare the way for a longer-term shift towards net zero by 2050 by outlining a pathway of mid-term transformation measures across all areas of expertise, including listed and private assets.
Alix Faure, ESG group director, commented: “Our approach to sustainability has been strengthening alongside the company’s growth. Committing today to SBTi high standards shows the seriousness with which Sienna IM is taking climate issues and the urgent need to advocate for genuine decarbonisation efforts with our clients. The entire set of our business lines will be embedded into the transformation process including data practices, exclusion policy, KPI etc. We are fully aware of the constraints we will have to face and are willing to walk the talk”.
Sienna Investment Managers is a pan-European asset manager with a diverse range of experience, part of the publicly traded financial holding company Groupe Bruxelles Lambert.
It has offices in Paris, Luxembourg, London, Hamburg, Frankfurt, Madrid, Amsterdam, and Seoul, employing over 300 experts.