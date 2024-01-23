Alessandro Fogo, Partner and Head of SPE in Italy.

Alessandro Fogo has been named partner and head of SPE in Italy by Sienna Private Equity, a mid-market private equity investor supported by Sienna IM, and will run an office in Milan.

With extensive expertise in both Italy and abroad, Fogo specialises in investment banking and private equity.

Significantly, Fogo worked as a partner for Investindustrial for 17 years, most recently overseeing the Italian team for their expansion plan.

With this hire, Sienna Private Equity boosts its skills into the Italian market, where it will continue following its unique approach of concentrating on opportunities that offer value and developing industry leaders through buy-and-build platforms.

SPE makes control and minority investments with equity tickets ranging from €25m ($27m) to €100m ($108m).

Fogo stated: “Joining Sienna Private Equity at such a pivotal time is an incredibly exciting opportunity. Leading the new Milan office as partner and head of Italy, I am keen to leverage my comprehensive experience in the Italian private equity landscape. Our goal is to identify and develop companies with high growth potential, implementing SPE’s distinguished all-weather investment strategy to drive substantial value. I am thrilled to be part of a dynamic team that shares a deep commitment to nurturing sector leaders and delivering exceptional results for our stakeholders.”

Vincent Catherine, founding partner of Sienna Private Equity, added: “We are excited to welcome to the venture we are building Alessandro Fogo as the third partner, alongside Hugo Davout. Alessandro has an outstanding track record and reputation in the Italian market and fully shares our distinctive investment philosophy. His appointment reflects our ambition to grow at the European level and in particular in Italy, a country in which we firmly believe there is fantastic potential in the mid-market space thanks to the quality of local entrepreneurs.”

Furthermore, Sienna Investment Management (IM) and its real estate team has promoted Hee-Young “Hazel” Cho to managing director, head of Korea & Asia Pacific.

In her new role, Cho will head the business’ activities in Korea, actively helping Sienna IM in increasing its number of Asian clientele.