Sienna Investment Management (IM) and its real estate team has promoted Hee-Young “Hazel” Cho to managing director, head of Korea & Asia Pacific.
In her new role, Cho will head the business’ activities in Korea, actively helping Sienna IM in increasing its number of Asian clientele.
Cho has been part of Sienna IM since July 2021, having joined from Hangang Asset management where she was head of overseas investment. She brings an impressive history and experience in asset management and investment analysis.
Floris van Maanen, CEO of Sienna IM – real estate, said: “We are delighted to announce the promotion of Hazel to Head of Korea, as she has been a tremendous asset to our team there for some years. She will play an essential part in both strengthening relationships with our existing clients and growing our business in the region. We are proud to have such a strong platform that can provide quality service to our clients, while also affording opportunities for growth to the team.”
Samy Bchir, chief investment officer of Sienna IM – Real Estate, added: “Congratulations to Hazel on her well-deserved promotion. Her outstanding contributions have been instrumental in our successful collaboration with Korean investors. This milestone marks an exciting opportunity to deepen ties with our Korean partners and explore new avenues for collaboration across the APAC region.”
