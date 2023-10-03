Credit: PeopleImages.com – Yuri A/ Shutterstock.com.

Becoming chairman of Sienna IM on September 20 2023, Dobson succeeds Ian Gallienne, CEO of GBL, who will remain a member of the board.

Dobson brings four decades of leadership experience in financial services and board positions, as well as providing advice to management teams.

He has been non-executive chairman of Berkeley since mid-2022 and prior to that, he was chief executive of Schroders from 2001 to 2016, then chairman until April 2022.

Previously, he held leaderships roles at Deutsche Bank, including head of global asset management, head of global investment banking, and member of the board of managing directors.

Paul de Leusse, Sienna IM CEO, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Michael who is a veteran of the asset management industry of international caliber. His wealth of knowledge and experience in various fields of our business coupled with his exceptional network will take Sienna IM to the next level.”

Michael Dobson, Sienna IM new chairman, said: “I feel privileged to be entrusted with this role and am looking forward to working with the team at Sienna IM. Together with the Board and Paul de Leusse, we will continue unlocking the full potential of such a robust and purpose-orientated pan-European player.”

In September 2023, Sienna IM expanded its management team.

Amaury Eloy is named human resources director, and Géraud Dambrine is given the newly established job of chief client officer.

Dambrine developed a sizable global network of investors over the course of his 25-year career in investing across all asset classes, including his most recent role at Lombard Odier IM.

He is skilled at turning institutional links into strategic partnerships due to his significant experience in the field.

Dambrine will be in charge of Sienna IM’s sales team and improve the company’s ties with important consumers. He also serves on the management committee and will report to CEO Paul de Leusse.

Laurent Gnassia, who has chosen to retire, will be succeeded by Eloy.

He offers over 30 years of expertise to Sienna IM, combining HR roles in the asset management sector, and formerly at Sycomore AM.