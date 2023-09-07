Géraud Dambrine, chief client officer at Sienna IM.

Amaury Eloy is named human resources director, and Géraud Dambrine is given the newly established job of chief client officer.

Dambrine developed a sizable global network of investors over the course of his 25-year career in investing across all asset classes, including his most recent role at Lombard Odier IM.

He is skilled at turning institutional links into strategic partnerships due to his significant experience in the field.

Dambrine will be in charge of Sienna IM’s sales team and improve the company’s ties with important consumers. He also serves on the management committee and will report to CEO Paul de Leusse.

Laurent Gnassia, who has chosen to retire, will be succeeded by Eloy.

He offers over 30 years of expertise to Sienna IM, combining HR roles in the asset management sector, and formerly at Sycomore AM.

In addition to this, Eloy has a lucrative entrepreneurial background in France and overseas.

Both appointments are effective from 1 September 2023.

Furthermore, Markus Schuwerack, who will be located in Frankfurt as country head of sales for Germany & Austria, will join Sienna IM on 1 October 2023, to develop the company’s global sales team.

Schuwerack will oversee Sienna IM’s sales coverage for the German and Austrian markets and will be reporting to Dambrine.

He is a highly experienced investment professional with 24 years of experience, 18 of which were spent in the asset management sector, most recently at Edmond de Rothschild AM.

These hires are intended to hasten Sienna IM’s expansion into new markets and to assist the company’s goal of creating the most advanced multi-expertise asset management platform in Europe.

Paul de Leusse, Sienna IM CEO, stated: “At Sienna, we believe that developing clients and talents goes hand in hand. In this respect, Géraud Dambrine, Amaury Eloy and Markus Schuwerack bring invaluable experience and knowledge that will help us foster an entrepreneurial culture and drive the next part of Sienna’s journey. I am sure that the investors as well as our employees will be well served by their commitment and professionalism.”