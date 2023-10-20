Sequoia, an Ohio-based company established in 1991, has facilities around the country and offers asset management and wealth planning services to clients ranging from individuals to family offices.

As of 30 September 2023, Sequoia’s assets under management reached over $15bn.

M Capital, an SEC-registered company situated in Nashville, Tennessee, and a branch in San Antonio, Texas, managed $930m in assets as of 30 September 2023.

Its customers include wealthy people, families, and institutions.

M Capital was founded in 1993 and currently employs 13 individuals.

The firm is overseen by Frank Mastrapasqua, founder, and chairman; Mauro Mastrapasqua, CEO; Edwin Barton, chief portfolio strategist; Patrick Snell, chief investment officer; and Claude Koontz, principal, and portfolio manager.

Tom Haught, founder, and CEO of Sequoia said: “M Capital has demonstrated its investment acumen on behalf of clients for decades, and its exceptional investment management capabilities will further strengthen ours. The leadership team at M Capital shares our commitment to providing service offerings that are built expressly for clients, and we look forward to doing just that as we join forces.”

“Becoming part of Sequoia Financial will provide M Capital clients with broader and more tailored wealth management solutions, especially in the high and ultra-high net worth areas, supported by Sequoia’s extensive operational, technological, and financial resources,” added Frank Mastrapasqua. “Sequoia’s talented national wealth adviser team is second to none.”

Sequoia continues to broaden its services and geographic reach by both organic growth and acquisitions.

Affinia Financial Group, Cirrus Wealth Management, Zeke Capital Advisors, and Sequoia have all stated plans to acquire businesses in 2023.

The M Capital team will bring 250 new employees to Sequoia.

Sequoia’s legal adviser was Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff LLP and M Capital was advised by Bradley Arant Boult Cummings, LLP.

