The fully licensed Swiss cryptocurrency bank SEBA Bank has announced its rebrand to the name, AMINA Bank.
From its regulated hubs in Zug, Abu Dhabi, and Hong Kong, the group operates globally, providing traditional and cryptocurrency banking services to its clientele.
In 2019, SEBA Bank established itself by being among the first organisations under FINMA regulation to offer cryptocurrency banking services.
With this redesign, the business, which has been in operation for more than four years, announces the start of a new chapter.
AMINA Bank is driven by the same ambitious vision: to lead the way for its clients and to shape its own future as a cryptocurrency bank regulated by Switzerland that serves both conventional and tech-savvy clients globally.
Furthermore, AMINA is derived from the term “transAMINAtion,” which denotes the movement of one compound to another.
AMINA is a brand that embraces constant change, combining the different “compounds” of digital, traditional, and cryptocurrency banking to help its customers reach new heights of success. This new vision to transform symbolises how their clients’ financial futures will change.
Franz Bergmueller, CEO of AMINA, stated: “We are delighted to introduce the world to our new brand identity. While we say goodbye to the SEBA name, we remain forever proud of the achievements made by the group under the former brand.
“Our brand signifies a new era in the company’s growth and strategy; we are a key player in crypto banking and are here to define the future of finance. With our client-focused approach, our years of traversing traditional and crypto finance, we offer a platform for investors to build wealth safely and under the highest regulatory standards.”
“We are grateful to be encouraged by our supportive and committed investors who have been very helpful, supporting the growth of the company. We thank our employees in all the regions for their dedication and client focus. As we look forward to 2024, our ambition is to accelerate the growth of our strategic hubs in Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Abu Dhabi, and to continue our global expansion, building on all the successes we have laid down over the past years.”
With the exception of the name change, current customers of AMINA Bank (formerly SEBA Bank) will not be impacted by the rebrand; all activities will continue as normal.
The subsidiaries in Singapore and Hong Kong, as well as the branch office located in Abu Dhabi, will subsequently submit an application for a name change to better reflect the Zug head office.